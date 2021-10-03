TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Oct. 3-9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

On Monday, October 4, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Willow Creek Avenue to St. Francis/State Loop 335 for patching repairs. All ramps will remain open.

On Monday, October 4, watch for various lane closures on I-27 under the McCormick Road overpass for sealcoat operations.

On Tuesday, October 5 , the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for seal coat operations starting at Amarillo Creek and working south.

Tuesday through Friday, October 4 – 8, expect various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard in both directions for patching repairs from 9th Avenue to McMasters Street.

On Wednesday, October 6, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for seal coat operations starting north of Reclamation Road and working south to Mobley Avenue.

TxDOT asked drivers to please use caution and reduce speed through all work zones. The department said all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit here.