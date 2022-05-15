AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of May 15, include:

May 15

According to TxDOT on Sunday contractors will set beams on the Amarillo Boulevard westbound bridge between Hughes and McMasters streets over the BNSF railroad. TxDOT said while this is not expected to impact traffic, please drive with caution through this work zone.

May 16

Helium Road will be closed from the I-40 frontage roads in both directions, under the interstate. It will remain closed for six weeks. TxDOT said this will allow our contractor to remove the old Helium Road and replace it with the new Helium Road. No traffic will be allowed under the I-40 bridges for the duration of this work.

May 17

Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 southbound frontage roads from Western Street to Sundown Lane for seal coat operations.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman On May 16

The right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard to the exit ramp at Pullman Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for backfill work. Crews will switch to the westbound side and close the right lane from Pullman Road to just past the entrance ramp at Pullman from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for mow strip repair. The westbound entrance ramp at Pullman Road also will be closed.