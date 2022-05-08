AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of May 8, include:

TxDOT said multiple lanes will be closed on State Loop SL 335 from Bell Street to Washington Street in both directions for seal coat operations. TxDOT advises drivers to also expect short-term ramp closures as crews seal through these areas.

May 9

Both lanes on southbound SL 335 Helium Road frontage road will open from I 40 to Hillside Drive.

All lanes of northbound SL 335 Helium Road will be fully closed for two weeks from Hillside Road to I 40. During this time, northbound SL 335 traffic will detour at Hillside Road and use Soncy Road as the alternate route.

May 12

SL 335 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Bell Street to I 27. TxDOT said drivers will not be able to turn south onto the I 27 southbound frontage road. TxDOT advises drivers to go to Coulter Street and turn back to access southbound I 27.

This will allow crews to perform work in preparation for rebuilding the inside of the I 27 southbound frontage road between the SL 335 frontage roads and I 27. This reduction in lanes will cause delays and increased congestion in the area. SL 335 westbound traffic will return to two lanes with the ability to turn south on I 27 no later than Monday, May 16.