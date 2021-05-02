TxDOT Amarillo “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for the week of May 2-May 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the lane closures you should know about on your daily commute this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
TxDOT said crews will continue installing new cuts for plowable reflectors through Saturday, May 8. This will be done overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (subject to change depending on traffic).
According to TxDOT, crews will be working on the concrete sections only at these locations:
- I-27 from Western Street to 11th Avenue downtown
- I-40 from the Washington Street bridge to Nelson Street
Downtown Interchange
- On Monday, May 3, the ramp connecting I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound will be closed so the contractor can remove the old guard rail and prep for the concrete barrier.
- If weather permits, the ramp connecting I-27 southbound to I-40 eastbound could reopen as early as Monday afternoon. If there is significant rain, the ramp could reopen as late as Wednesday afternoon.
US 87 Fog Seal Operations:
- Monday, May 3, watch for fog seal operations in the left lane of US 87 southbound starting at Amarillo Creek.
- Tuesday, May 4, watch for fog seal operations in the right lane of US 87 southbound starting at Amarillo Creek.
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 5 and 6, crews will work on a road widening project on RM 1342. Flaggers will be directing traffic through the work zone. Be prepared to stop.
