TxDOT Amarillo “Know Before You Go” lane closure report for the week of May 2-May 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the lane closures you should know about on your daily commute this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

TxDOT said crews will continue installing new cuts for plowable reflectors through Saturday, May 8. This will be done overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (subject to change depending on traffic).

According to TxDOT, crews will be working on the concrete sections only at these locations:

I-27 from Western Street to 11 th Avenue downtown

Avenue downtown I-40 from the Washington Street bridge to Nelson Street

Downtown Interchange

On Monday, May 3, the ramp connecting I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound will be closed so the contractor can remove the old guard rail and prep for the concrete barrier.

If weather permits, the ramp connecting I-27 southbound to I-40 eastbound could reopen as early as Monday afternoon. If there is significant rain, the ramp could reopen as late as Wednesday afternoon.

US 87 Fog Seal Operations: