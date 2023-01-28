San Saba County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two men in San Saba County Friday afternoon. It happened on FM 45 just after 4 p.m.

Troopers say 65-year-old Richard Blair Harris of Brownwood was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram towing a cargo trailer. 52-year-old Eugenio Botello Perez of San Saba was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up. According to the initial report, the Chevrolet failed to stay in its southbound lane and crashed into the Dodge Ram, which was going north.

Both drivers died in the crash. A 23-year-old passenger in the Dodge was hurt and treated at the scene.

While the actual case of the crash is unknown at this time, Texas DPS reminds drivers to limit distractions while driving. Distracted driving greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.