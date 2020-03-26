Two arrested after morning chase through Ridgecrest and Paramount Terrace neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police arrested two people after a police chase through the Ridgecrest and Paramount Terrace neighborhoods.
Officials say an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at SW 45th Avenue and Teckla Boulevard around 2 a.m.
The vehicle showed to be reported stolen through the Amarillo Police Department. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
The suspect stopped the vehicle in the 3500 block of Meadow Drive.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle exited and fled on foot. Michael Paul Roy-Luna, a 31-year-old male, and Alexis Marie Chapa, a 20-year-old female, were apprehended and placed under arrest.
Roy-Luna was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest with a Previous Conviction, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Chapa was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention.
Both suspects were booked into the Randall County Jail.
The vehicle was returned to the owner.
