Two Amarillo residents indicted for a prohibited sexual act

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County jury has indicted two people for prohibited sexual acts.
Court documents say they are brother and sister.
According to court documents, the 40-year-old man had sexual intercourse with his 33-year-old sister this past November.
Prohibited sexual conduct is a third-degree felony.
A third-degree felony is punishable by two to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
