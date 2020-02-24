Two Amarillo residents indicted for a prohibited sexual act

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County jury has indicted two people for prohibited sexual acts.

Court documents say they are brother and sister.

According to court documents, the 40-year-old man had sexual intercourse with his 33-year-old sister this past November.

Prohibited sexual conduct is a third-degree felony.

A third-degree felony is punishable by two to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

