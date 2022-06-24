AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, officials from The Gerontological Society of America (GSA) announced that Alyce S. Ashcraft was named a fellow for GSA.

According to a GSA release, Ashcraft is a professor and associate dean for research and scholarship at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences (TTUHSC) School of Nursing. GSA said Ashcraft was recognized for her outstanding and continuing work in the field of gerontology.

GSA details that as a fellow, Ashcraft will be expected to use her status and expertise to continue her contributions to the GSA and the field of gerontology by serving as an expert resource for developing scholars and the public, participating in mentorship activities, submitting her best scholarship to GSA journals and meetings and performing other duties to benefit the field.

Ashcraft was named to the Mildred and Shirley Garrison Endowed Professorship. She earned her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas at Austin. Ashcraft will be featured in the July edition of Gerontology News, GSA’s monthly newsletter. Much of Ashcraft’s research focuses on the importance of effective communication of long-term care, residents’ signs and symptoms by nursing personnel to physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants in an effort to prevent the transfer to the hospital.

“We are very proud of Dr. Ashcraft’s innovative work in the exciting field of gerontology,” TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, said. “We are also pleased and grateful that she has been recognized with a fellowship in the GSA.”

Ashcraft also will be celebrated and honored with special recognition at the November GSA Annual Scientific Meeting in Indianapolis according to GSA.