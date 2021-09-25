TTUHSC hosts Medication Cleanout™ for area residents to properly dispose of medication

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy hosted a Medication Cleanout™ event today at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy.

Event organizers said participants the event could properly dispose of any expired, unwanted or unneeded medications. The Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC) encourages area residents to bring their medications for proper disposal. The program also provides disposal services for syringes or sharps.



This is TPPC’s 72nd Medication Cleanout™ event since the program launched in 2009. To date, nearly 63,000 pounds of medications and sharps have been collected for disposal.



TPPC leaders said old medications become potential sources of poisoning to young children and could be accessed by teens experimenting with drugs. They also present a hazard to adults and elderly as they increase the risk of choosing the wrong bottle or taking medications that are no longer required.

“Now is the time to clean out your medicine cabinets and remove these items from your homes to reduce the risk of poisoning by medications,” said TPPC Managing Director Jeanie Jaramillo-Stametz, Pharm.D. “In addition, many people, whether pre-teens, teens or adults are experiencing depression and sadness due the pandemic. This could lead them to impulsively turn to the medicine cabinet for relief or as a suicidal gesture, so by taking just a few minutes to clean out your medication, you could be saving a life because poisoning, which includes medication overdose is the third most common means of suicide today in the U.S.”



According to organizers, Medication Cleanout™ uses a drive-thru, drop-off format that allows residents to conveniently dispose of their medications without leaving their cars. Medications should be left in their original containers.



Event leaders tell us, although they’re not required, participants are asked to wear face coverings to protect themselves and event volunteers.



For more information about the Medication Cleanout™, click here.