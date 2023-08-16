Hi everyone,

Our brief respite from the triple-digit misery is over. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with occasional breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out near the century mark. Tomorrow will see sunshine, and northerly winds with highs around 100, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday might reach a range from 98 to 104. Unfortunately, the near triple-digit heat looks like it will continue into next week.

Regarding rain, other than a stray thunderstorm here or there from time to time, precipitation chances will stay slim to none through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable day, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Forecaster Landry Judd