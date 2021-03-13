Tracking storms around the Panhandle area tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tracking dangerous storms in the Panhandle area.
UPDATE: Confirmed tornado touchdown one mile SE of Greenbelt lake
UPDATE: Confirmed tornado on ground near Howardwick
UPDATE: Confirmed tornado on ground approx. 10 miles S of Clarendon
UPDATE: Confirmed tornado on ground 5 miles SW of Claude
UPDATE: Storm is moving NE at approx. 35-40 mph.
UPDATE: A confirmed tornado is on the ground near the entrance of the Palo Duro Canyon. It has been on the ground for nearly 30 minutes and is tracking northeast.
