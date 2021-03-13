Tornado near Happy causes overturned vehicles, downed powerlines, and damaged homes

HAPPY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is a lot of storm damage that was caused as severe weather rolled into the area Saturday night.

A tornado near the town of happy caused several powerlines to be destroyed as well as overturning numerous vehicles.

One home was severely damaged. We reached out to the homeowners, who didn’t want to talk at this moment.

Several roads near happy have been closed due to downed powerlines.

Crews are working to restore power to the area as homes north of Happy are without power.