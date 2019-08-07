Three arrested during stolen vehicle investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Three people were arrested Tuesday after a Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit investigation into fictitious identification labels were found at a local impound facility.

On August 6, PABTU investigators responded to a report of a vehicle displaying suspicious identification labels impounded at T-Miller.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was a disguised stolen vehicle that was reported stolen July 02, 2019. Investigators were able to determine that a vehicle related to the disguised stolen vehicle was located on the 2900 Blk of SW 2nd Ave. The second vehicle was found on the property on 2nd Ave and a search warrant was procured.

PABTU investigators, APD PACE Officers, and Potter County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served the search warrant and arrested 24-year-old Jesse Pacheco, 41-year-old Jessica Pacheco, and 20-year-old Jaime Valles.

Jesse Pacheco was arrested on theft with previous convictions and tampering with evidence.

Jessica Pacheco was arrested on prohibited weapons and tampering with evidence.

Jaime Valles was arrested for outstanding warrants after lying to investigators about his identity.

During a search of the property, 1 vehicle, two guns, and equipment used to fraudulently create temporary tags were seized.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.

