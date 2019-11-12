Three Amarillo men indicted for 2018 murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County grand jury has indicted three men for the murder of Richard Lee Porras.

Raymond Sandoval, Johnny Lee Sandoval, and Jessie James Sandoval were all indicted by a grand jury for the death of Porras on June 21, 2018.

Porras was found brutally beaten last year at a home in the area of 8th and south Nelson.

He was hospitalized for nine days, where he later died.

