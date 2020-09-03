The United Family will open drive-thru flu shot clinics for the first time ever

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 19: A Walgreens employee holds a syringe during a free flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church on December 19, 2014 in Oakland, California. Oakland residents received no cost flu shots during a flu shot clinic at Allen Temple Baptist Church. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, TX (KAMR) – Beginning Sept. 1, the United Family will launch drive-thru flu shot clinics at 18 locations across the company for safe, convenient flu shot access.

The drive-thru clinics will be located in the parking lots of designated stores. Upon arrival, guests will be greated by a pharmacy team member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to collect health insurance information and provide a consent form.

Tim Purser, the director of pharmacy for the United Family, says this option will give guests not only convenience unlike anything the United Family has been able to offer in the past, but it will also add an increased level of safety as communities continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

“We are really excited to start this program for our guests,” Purser said. “With the CDC anticipating this to be one of the busiest flu shot seasons on record, this offering of drive-thru vaccines will give us the ability to serve as many people as possible in a safe and efficient way.”

A few things to remember when coming to the drive-thru clinics:

Bring both your prescription and medical insurance cards with you

Wear clothing that provides easy access to your upper arm

If possible bring a completed consent form with you

The CDC recommends waiting 15 minutes after receiving an immunization. Guests are welcome to wait in a designated parking place during this time.

