The Panhandle Gives hoping to meet fundraising goal before Giving Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Foundation’s fifth annual The Panhandle Gives charitable donation campaign ends Tuesday night.

Monday, they pushed to meet their fundraising goal of $3.6 million as the campaign will culminate on Giving Tuesday. As of Monday night, more than $3.1 million was given in donations.

Broc Carter, the AAF’s director of marketing, said all money raised will stay in the Panhandle, going to more than 170 organizations.

“Every dollar counts, especially going into GivingTuesday, which is the biggest day of philanthropy across the nation, across the world,” said Carter. “What’s exciting about giving during Giving Tuesday is that you are literally joining arms with people all over the world to make a difference in your own community.”

He continued, “The Panhandle Gives, all of our dollars stay right here in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle. So, you are literally helping your neighbor when you give during the Panhandle gives.”

Carter said there are participating organizations in 20 Panhandle counties, in 25 different communities.

“I think the most important thing to do is to give where you live,” said Carter. “Our communities are strengthened by nonprofits’ work, because they help the most vulnerable in our community thrive. When everybody has the ability to thrive, our communities are just that much brighter.”

For the High Plains Food Bank, helping the community thrive means working to end food insecurity.

“When people give through The Panhandle Gives, especially to the High Plains Food Bank, we are able to do more,” said Zivorad Filipovic, the director of marketing and communications at HPFB. “We’re able to make sure that more people have access to healthy nutritious food in in the in the counties that we serve.”

Filipovic, “That means that we can have our garden, our Kids Cafe, our programs that feeds seniors, that we can go out and do more of that and make sure that no one goes hungry in our community.”

For the first year, the Sister-Bear Foundation is participating, as they work to bring wellness resources and adaptive fitness to the area for adults living with neurological conditions.

“This foundation was started after an accident with my daughter. And we realized very quickly the lack of resources that we have for adults that are recovering from neurological conditions,” said Julie Granger, the founder.

She encouraged donations, saying, “If you have a little extra, no matter if it’s $10 or 20 or even if it’s $1000, that’s awesome. Any amount really does help the causes that we have here locally.”

The AAF said organizations keep 100% of donations raised.

To help bolster donations, the AAF also started the Amplification Fund.

“That is given to amplify every gift during the campaign. So, based on the percentage of dollars that you raised during the entire campaign, you get that percentage of the amplification fund,” said Carter, noting organizations will get a percentage based on their donations. “We don’t know what the total amplification is until after the campaign’s done.

To see the list of organizations participating in The Panhandle Gives and donate, click here.