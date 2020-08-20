“The Happy Toy Maker” holding raffle to help out local man’s battle with cancer

HAPPY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —”I’m from Happy, Texas so I figure the Happy Toy Maker kind of fit my deal,” said Jerry Sims, “Happy Toy Maker,”

It’s been a good deal for “The Happy Toy Maker” Jerry Sims for a little over 20 years now, building metal pickups, trailers, semi-truck and whatever kind of toys for whoever wanted one.

Now Sims is using his trade to support a former helper of his and West Texas A&M graduate, Thayne Slater.

Just five years ago, Slater had a grapefruit-sized tumor removed from his head.

“Once they got it out of him, he felt good and he’s been back working. He went ahead and finished college,” said Sims.

But Slater’s cancer battle wasn’t over, taking another turn this past summer after Sims says Slater was having some memory issues.

“They went to have him checked and in the MRI he had a big tumor in his head. It was the size of an egg and by the time they got to Houston about five days later, it had grown from the size of an egg to two of them, the size of a lemon. They took it out of him three weeks ago now and he went back to get his stitches cut out and they did another MRI and it’s already growing back again,” said Sims.

To try and help out, Sims started a raffle where the winner will take home some of his custom toys.

All the proceeds will be going to Slater and his family.

“They’re going to have a lot of expenses traveling back and forth, a lot of medical bills that are going to add up that insurance isn’t going to take care of. I just hope it helps him,” said Sims.

Sims says that Slater is undergoing chemotherapy in Houston.

To learn more about “The Happy Toy Maker” and his mission to help out Slater and his family, click here: https://thehappytoymaker.com/?fbclid=IwAR0X-RnHTIvO8M0k4AjohNoRu_Zno7CFH7GBrvJPmEZct6FlZN42S8mIb-s