The Golden Spread Council will pay $2,133,733.40 in restitutions as part of a nationwide abuse settlement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Golden Spread Council said in a statement it will pay $2,133,733.40 in restitutions as part of a nationwide abuse settlement.

The national organization of the BSA continues to work toward the dual imperatives of its financial restructuring: equitably compensate survivors and ensure the future of Scouting’s vital mission. As part of the Boy Scouts of America’s financial restructuring, the specific contributions each local council will make to help fund the Trust for survivors was filed with the Court. These figures were determined through a combination of information filed in the claims process and what local councils could meaningfully contribute while ensuring Scouting can continue in their areas. Golden Spread Council

The Golden Spread Council said it is legally separate and distinct from the national organization and that its camps, properties, and local donations are controlled by its council.

The Golden Spread Council continues to say it shares the Boy Scouts of America’s commitment to compensate survivors of past abuse.