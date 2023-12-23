AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is nearly here, and people may either be wrapping or buying all of the gifts for the big day. Some of the toys that might be bought this season has a button battery which can be dangerous for children.

Texas Panhandle Poison Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Educator Ronica Farrar said before kids play with all their new toys parents should be mindful of button batteries.

“Something that we really need to watch out for are button batteries. Many toys have these little coin or small little round shiny buttons in them, button batteries in them. And those can be extremely dangerous for kids,” said Farrar. Sometimes they can swallow them, and their caregiver doesn’t know that they’ve swallowed them until signs show up.”

Farrar said that children explore the world using their senses causing a risk of them swallowing a button battery. She added that parents should try to avoid toys with button batteries but if the toys do contain them make sure they are secure.

“Toys are supposed to have button battery compartments secured with a screw, you want to make sure that that screw is in place, do not leave it out, you may even want to add some security measures of your own,” said Farrar.

If someone swallows a button battery it can injure the esophagus and it can be fatal.

“Within a couple hours, you might see drooling, coughing, wheezing, and any signs like that you want to get them to the hospital, or give them to the doctor really urgently immediately,” explained Farrar.

When buying toys for children this holiday season Farrar said to make sure you are following the age recommendations on the toys.

“If a toy says that it’s meant for three and over, then don’t give it to a two-year-old and give it to three and over. Also know the child that you’re giving the toy to because sometimes chronological age does not line up with developmental age,” Farrar added.

On Christmas morning children may also be opening presents from Grandparents and other family members. Before the caregiver allows the children to open and play with all the new toys it is recommended that they examine it carefully.

“Definitely check for broken pieces, anything that’s not working properly, and that if it has a button battery, make sure that it is secured,” said Farrar.