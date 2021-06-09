Texas Workforce Commission ending COVID-19 related work refusal guidance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Workforce Commission is ending its COVID-19 related work refusal guidance.

According to the TWC, unemployment programs with that benefit will end June 26.

Both federal and state laws requires those receiving unemployment benefits to actively look for jobs, and be available for work.

TWC said they will continue to investigate suitable work issues, like health and safety concerns, on a case-by-case basis.