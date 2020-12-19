AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the TWC, the Amarillo Metropolitan statistical area recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.4 percent.
Texas private sector added 65,800 jobs over the moth and the Texas unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October 2020.
The full report can be found here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo High plays for chance to advance to Regional round of Texas UIL playoffs
- Clarity on Texas DSHS ‘probable’ COVID-19 cases; change in recovery reporting
- Texas unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent
- COVID-19 cases continue to rise in area school districts
- Blueyes Below: Michigan man dives Great Lakes to photograph, educate about shipwrecks