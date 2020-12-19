The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the TWC, the Amarillo Metropolitan statistical area recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 5.4 percent.

Texas private sector added 65,800 jobs over the moth and the Texas unemployment rate for November was 8.1 percent, up from 6.9 percent in October 2020.

