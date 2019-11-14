Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from Amarillo captured in Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Amarillo has been captured.

Carlos Benitez, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was detained on November 13, 2019, in Tijuana, Mexico, by Baja California State Judicial Police and Mexican Immigration Officials as the result of investigative efforts conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Benitez was transported to the U.S. by Mexican Government Officials by way of the Port of Entry (POE) and was released into the custody of the FBI.

Following an August 2016 traffic stop conducted on Benitez, he was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant against an Amarillo Police Department officer and Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Benitez was indicted in Potter County in October 2016 and charged with the offenses.

Benitez had been wanted since March 2017 after multiple warrants were issued in Potter County for his arrest for Bond Surrender (Original Offenses: Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle) after he failed to appear in court.

