AMARILLO- The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC).

Although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) campuses at this time, as a precaution, TTUHSC Interim President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., announced the university will make changes to both academic and clinical sites.

“We will continue to operate and deliver the highest-quality education, health care services and research possible under these guidelines. As you carry on with your work and studies, do so with care for yourself and for those around you while continuing to adhere to recommended preventative measures,” Rice-Spearman said.

TTUHSC has made the following decisions for all TTUHSC campuses and affiliated locations:

Academic Classes

All on-campus academic classes are suspended beginning March 16 through March 27. Distance learning will not be interrupted.



Starting March 30, on-campus academic classes will resume via online instruction wherever possible until otherwise directed.



Deans or their designee will provide additional instruction for faculty and students about this transition as it pertains to their programs.

Clinical Instruction

At this time, clinical experiences will not be delayed and will continue as scheduled.



For clinical experiences, we will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as each program’s accrediting body.



With respect to direct care of patients who are known or suspected to be infected with coronavirus, COVID-19, students will not be involved. Patient care team leaders are responsible for determining the level of involvement for nonessential personnel.



Should there be an impact on students, they will be informed of alternative opportunities and locations to continue their clinical instruction. Students are advised to contact their respective program directors to confirm their requirements and options.

Faculty and Staff

Outside of on-campus academic course instruction, all university operations will continue as scheduled for all faculty and staff unless otherwise directed by your respective vice president, dean or provost.



Faculty and staff are encouraged to practice social distancing and cough etiquette, as well as follow CDC recommendations for handwashing and the use of disinfectant on frequently touched surfaces.



The leadership team is continuing to monitor the day-to-day impact on the university operations and will re-evaluate as this continues to evolve, including telecommuting options.

Clinical Operations

All university clinical operations will continue as scheduled unless otherwise directed by your respective vice president or dean. TTTUHSC will adhere to their ambulatory clinic policies, direction from local health authorities and guidance from the CDC in addressing any COVID-19 related cases.

For more information visit, https://www.ttuhsc.edu/coronavirus/.