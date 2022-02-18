AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Secretary of State‘s office is reminding voters that Texas elections are secure and their votes will are being counted accurately, as early voting is underway in the March 1, 2022 Primary Election.

Sam Taylor, the assistant secretary of state for communications in the Texas SOS office, said the Texas Legislature is now requiring all counties to have electronic voting machines which also produce a paper record by 2026.

“The systems that Potter County and other counties have in place, allow for the confidence that voters want, that their votes are going to be counted and tabulated accurately,” said Taylor. “And I think that’ll get voters will have even more confidence after they get those new machines that produce the paper backup.”

Taylor said Potter County is currently transitioning to those voting machines, and only about 30 Texas counties still need to purchase them.

He said counties will be able to apply for reimbursement for the new voting machines, so the cost is covered by money appropriated by the Texas Legislature.

“At the end of the day, it does help voter ID, helps make sure that anybody can vote, and anybody regardless of their disability, or you know, special needs, they have the ability to cast a vote on those on those electronic machines that also produce a paper record,” he continued. “And in the event that there’s an audit needed, they can go back and look at those paper records and actually hand count the ballots that are produced on paper after the person finishes selecting their choices and printing out the ballot on the voting machine.”

According to Taylor, electronic voting machines are more effective and faster than hand counting.

“Some people might say, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter how fast we get them, we just want to make sure you get it accurate,'” he said. “Now, electronic machines are historically, statistically more accurate than hand counting. Hand counting is a backup, a failsafe in the case that there’s anything wrong with the electronic machines.”

It also costs money to pay workers an hourly rate to count votes, in some cases.

“I think just objectively speaking if you’re feeding paper into a machine and counting it that way through a tabulation machine, that is much faster than somebody’s hand counting it themselves,” Taylor said.

Taylor said all counties are required to hand count a small sample of total votes in each election.

“They do a partial manual count. That means they pick 1% of all votes cast in 1% of all precincts or three precincts, whichever is greater,” said Taylor. “And they basically do a small sample of one election on the ballot and pick that election to test whether or not the overall results in the tabulation by electronic machines match up with the 1% that they count by hand.”

If there are discrepancies outside the margin of error, he said they will continue to hand count larger percentages of the vote, or even all ballots, if necessary.

According to Taylor, when only a hand-count is done and mistakes are made, it leaves a possibility for a candidate to contest an election.

“Nobody wants to be responsible for those mistakes, that ultimately lead to the overturning of our election results or an election being thrown out and having to be done again,” he said. “You know, we want to make sure that everything is done right, the first time that all the safeguards that were in place, were documented properly.”

He went on to say the Texas SOS Office wants voters to know there are many safeguards, testing requirements, and publicly available logic and accuracy tests counties are required to do on voting machines before and after each election.

“They’re open to the public, if members of the public see that anything is wrong with the machine, they can call that out and report that to the County Elections Office, report it to our office, and we can look into it to see what you know what went wrong…”

When asked about election security in Texas, Taylor said there is no evidence of voting machines being hacked.

“The machines cannot even have the capability of connecting to the internet. It’s not that, oh, they have to turn the Wi-Fi off or the Bluetooth off. They cannot even have the capability in order to be certified for voting in a Texas election.”

On voter fraud, Taylor said it usually happens in local elections, to swing tight races.

“People get taken advantage of, in nursing homes, and, you know, long term care facilities, because…unfortunately there are bad actors out there that are looking to swing elections, especially in these very hyper-local races, like a mayor or city council or county commissioner or county judge election, where the votes, you know, the elections can be determined by a pretty small number of votes, like we’re talking 10 or 20 votes.”

He said if someone suspects a violation of the election code, they can report it to the SOS office. He said their office has tools to investigate, but any prosecution may come from law local enforcement agencies.