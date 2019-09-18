Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 Share 100% of Profits with Odessa Community Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Thursday, September 19, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations in Amarillo and 61 other locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico, invite the public to simultaneous Permian Basin Strong fundraisers to benefit Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

The Texas Roadhouse is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Bubba’s 33 closes at 11 p.m.