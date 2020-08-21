Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ in Shamrock

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Rangers are investigating a questionable death in Shamrock.
Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation early Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
