Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ in Shamrock

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Rangers are investigating a questionable death in Shamrock.

Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation early Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

