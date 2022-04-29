CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Medical Association (TMA) announced a $10,000 scholarship award for 15 minority medical students entering Texas medical schools this fall.

According to a TMA press release, physicians selected the students for their academic achievement, commitment to community service, and desire to care for Texas’ increasingly diverse population. TMA said the TMA Educational Scholarship, Loan, and Awards Committee chose one recipient entering each Texas medical school from a competitive field of promising future physicians.

“Many of these scholars have come from places in the U.S. and around the world where adequate health care is lacking,” Dr. Bayardo said. “This experience prepares them well to meet those needs in areas of Texas with limited access to care and to those with shared racial identity.”

Recipients are known as the “Bayardo Scholars” in recognition of the majority support provided by the TMA Foundation Trust Fund of Roberto J. Bayardo, MD, and the late Agniela (Annie) M. Bayardo of Houston.

According to TMA, they created the Minority Scholarship Program in 1998 to help diversify the physician workforce to meet the health care needs of Texans. The scholarship lessens the financial burden of the minority students’ medical education, which averages about $200,000.

The TMA Bayardo Scholars include: