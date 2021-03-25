Texas Health Centers to receive over $400 million in American Rescue Plan funding for COVID-19 response

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 72 community health centers in Texas will receive $400,947,875 in American Rescue plan funding for COVID-19 vaccination and services for at-risk populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced today. The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will begin awarding the funding in April.

Health centers statewide will be able to use the money to support and expand COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment for at-risk populations, HHS officials said. They will also be able to administer preventive and primary health care services to individuals at higher risk for COVID-19 infection.

In a news release, HHS officials also explained the funds will give health centers across the state the ability to expand operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond. This can include modifying and improving physical infrastructure and additional mobile units.

HHS officials noted that the investments will help increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations among hard-hit populations.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

HHS officials said health centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide. More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.