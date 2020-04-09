Texas DSHS COVID-19 map shows new cases in Gray and Donley County

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) —Texas DSHS is reporting two new cases in the Texas panhandle.

There is one new case being reported by the state in Donley. That makes 14 total cases in the County.

There is also one new case in Gray County. The state is reporting that makes 12 total cases in Gray County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley1400
Gray1200
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore2400
Oldham310
Potter5811
Randall5222
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas400
TOTAL20254

