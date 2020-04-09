Texas DSHS COVID-19 map shows new cases in Gray and Donley County

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) —Texas DSHS is reporting two new cases in the Texas panhandle.
There is one new case being reported by the state in Donley. That makes 14 total cases in the County.
There is also one new case in Gray County. The state is reporting that makes 12 total cases in Gray County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|8
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|1
|Donley
|14
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|24
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|58
|1
|1
|Randall
|52
|2
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|202
|5
|4
