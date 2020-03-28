Texas DPS to screen travelers coming from quarantined areas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Due to Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced they will start screening passengers traveling from quarantined areas.

In a press release issued Friday March 27, DPS said they will begin screening travelers at airports who come from quarantined areas such as the New York Tri-State Area, or New Orleans.

That measure will be in effect starting Saturday, March 28.

Texas DPS troopers will be stationed at Texas airports to screen passengers. Travelers who are subject to self-quarantine will be required to fill out a form giving their identification information.

Travelers can access the form here before traveling. If you do not have a completed form, one will be provided upon exiting the plane your on.

Those travelers must complete the mandatory terms of self-quarantine, which includes 14 days of self-quarantine. DPS Special Agents will also conduct unannounced visits at the quarantine locations listed on the forms completed by travelers.

Under Texas Government Code § 418.173, failure to comply with these mandatory terms is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, confinement in jail for up to 180 days, or both.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: