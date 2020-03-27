Texas Department of State Health Services: 2nd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Oldham County

VEGA, Texas (UPDATE) — Oldham County Judge Don Allred is reporting more information on the new case in Oldham County.

The judge says the case is community spread. The infected person is currently in isolation at the home and not hospitalized.

The Judge said the person was symptomatic when tested.

The judge says he does not have an idea of the current condition of the person infected.

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Oldham County Emergency Management is reporting Texas Department of State Health Services notified local officials of a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oldham County.

No further information is available at this time.

The first case in Oldham County resulted in the first and only death in the Texas Panhandle.

This is the 16th confirmed case on the High Plains.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: