Texas Department of Public Safety hit milestone in child rescues

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers this week rescued their 500th child during traffic stops since the implementation of specialized training that began in 2009.

Troopers receive the training as part of the Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) program.

The IPC program training teaches officers to spot indicators that a child is a victim or at risk of becoming a victim, and includes children who are missing, exploited, at-risk or endangered.

Troopers receive this training through a two-day, 16-hour course that uses a child-centered approach and assesses the totality of circumstances to determine if a child is at risk.

In addition to removing these children from dangerous situations, the training also aids DPS in related child abduction, human trafficking, possession of child pornography, and sexual assault investigations.