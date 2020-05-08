Texas and Oklahoma reporting over 100 new cases of coronavirus on High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in the following counties – Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (5), Moore (33), Ochiltree (1), Potter (33), Randall (8), Sherman (1), and Wheeler (1).
In Oklahoma, there are 39 new cases with 35 in Texas County and four in Beaver County.
Moore is also reporting one new death.
New Mexico does not update their numbers until the evening.
The City of Amarillo Health Department will make these numbers go higher as they report new numbers around 2:30 p.m.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:24 p.m. on May 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|19
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|22
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|26
|–
|–
|Dallam
|11
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|46
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|73
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|487
|7
|138
|Ochiltree
|29
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|17
|Potter
|1,060
|15
|122
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|351
|3
|95
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|20
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|343
|3
|107
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|13
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,509
|36
|558
