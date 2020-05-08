Texas and Oklahoma reporting over 100 new cases of coronavirus on High Plains

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. U.S. government scientists say the virus may become inactivated quickly when exposed to direct sunlight. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in the following counties – Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (5), Moore (33), Ochiltree (1), Potter (33), Randall (8), Sherman (1), and Wheeler (1).

In Oklahoma, there are 39 new cases with 35 in Texas County and four in Beaver County.

Moore is also reporting one new death.

New Mexico does not update their numbers until the evening.

The City of Amarillo Health Department will make these numbers go higher as they report new numbers around 2:30 p.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:24 p.m. on May 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver193
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry26
Dallam1113
Deaf Smith4611
Donley258
Gray7334
Hansford1221
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4877138
Ochiltree291
Oldham31
Parmer17
Potter1,06015122
Quay41
Randall351395
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman206
Swisher114
Texas3433107
Union3
Wheeler134
TOTAL2,50936558
