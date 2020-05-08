Texas and Oklahoma reporting over 100 new cases of coronavirus on High Plains

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. U.S. government scientists say the virus may become inactivated quickly when exposed to direct sunlight. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS and the Oklahoma Department of Health are reporting 122 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

Officials at Texas DSHS are reporting new cases in the following counties – Dallam (1), Deaf Smith (5), Moore (33), Ochiltree (1), Potter (33), Randall (8), Sherman (1), and Wheeler (1).

In Oklahoma, there are 39 new cases with 35 in Texas County and four in Beaver County.

Moore is also reporting one new death.

New Mexico does not update their numbers until the evening.

The City of Amarillo Health Department will make these numbers go higher as they report new numbers around 2:30 p.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:24 p.m. on May 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 19 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 22 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 26 – – Dallam 11 1 3 Deaf Smith 46 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 73 – 34 Hansford 12 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 487 7 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 17 Potter 1,060 15 122 Quay 4 1 – Randall 351 3 95 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 20 – 6 Swisher 11 – 4 Texas 343 3 107 Union 3 – – Wheeler 13 – 4 TOTAL 2,509 36 558

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: