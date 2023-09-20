COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M announced that Paul Hannemann, a retired Texas A&M Forest Service Chief of Fire Operations and Incident Response Department Head, was honored with the Current Achievement Award for Fire Protection.

According to officials, Hannemann received the award today at the National Association of State Foresters Annual Meeting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Hannemann achieved this award by being “at the forefront of innovative and strategic response policy and program development for the first responder community,” said officials.

“Paul is a trusted leader in wildfire and all-hazard response efforts at the local, state, and national levels and is respected throughout the country,” said Al Davis, Texas A&M Forest Service Director. “We are fortunate to have Paul’s wisdom and experience in the agency.”

Officials stated that Hannemann’s career includes highlights ranging from becoming the agency’s first Regional Fire Coordinator in 1995 to directing statewide fire operations that mobilized more than 17,000 firefighters from across the country to assist in the suppression of more than 30,000 wildfires that burned nearly 4 million acres in 2011.

Further in Hannemann’s career, officials detailed that Hannemann served as an Incident Commander on the Lone Star State Incident Management Team for more than 20 years and responded to countless wildfire and all-hazard incidents, including the Space Shuttle Columbia Recovery, Hurricane Sandy, and the West Explosion.

Officials also mentioned that in Texas, Hannemann implements Type 3 Regional Incident Management Teams and develops the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System.

“Hannemann spent his career training and developing others in the art and science of emergency response,” officials said. “He also served on the teaching cadre for the Complex Incident Management Course since its beginning in 1999.”

Hannemann served as a state representative on several National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) committees, such as the Operations Workforce Development Committee and the Incident Management Organization Succession Planning project, said officials.