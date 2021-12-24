Texas A&M Forest Service staged to respond to wildfires across the Panhandle

Wildfires begin across the Panhandle and mingle with high winds and thick dust through the air, Dec. 15.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Weather Service Amarillo warned of a critical wildfire threat across the Texas Panhandle on Friday, Dec. 24, and throughout the weekend, with extremely dry conditions and high wind gusts.

The Texas A&M Forest Service staged resources across the Panhandle on Friday, preparing as winds gusted up to 60-65 mph, with extra firefighting resources and personnel deployed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Juan Rodriguez, the wildland-urban interface coordinator for TFS’ Amarillo office, said there are strike teams throughout the region from Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, in addition to their resources.

On Friday, Rodriguez said, “We split up our resources here in our office in Amarillo. We sent one strike team along with some of our forest service resources up to stage in Canadian. That way, if anything would pop off over there, then we would have a more quicker response time to get to it.”

He said he is hopeful having resources in place ahead of time will help wildfire mitigation efforts.

Texas A&M Forest Service and TIFMAS resources are staged across West Texas and the Panhandle for wildfire response. Conditions will be warm, dry and windy today.



🔥 Be cautious with all outdoor activities that may cause a spark! pic.twitter.com/CjvBgH65Og — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 24, 2021

“That is always really helpful for us, and all of our local departments all around our area,” Rodriguez said. “I know in this last couple of weeks, it really helped us a lot with the fires that we’ve had, and that we responded to. We were able to split up a lot of resources and go those separate ways and really attack a lot of these, a lot of these fires that happen sporadically.”

Rodriguez said travelers should take extra precautions this holiday weekend, as they see many fires start on roadsides.

“Before you go traveling, make sure that your vehicles are well maintained and roadworthy—that you don’t have any under-inflated tires,” he added. “If you’re pulling a trailer, make sure that you don’t have any chains dragging, especially the safety chains that hook up onto the trailer. Make sure that they’re properly connected and everything is properly mounted and secured to prevent any sparks or blowouts happening on the highway.”

He said TFS’ focus is on life and property safety, encouraging maintenance as grasses remain dry and prime for wildfires.

“People should really pay attention to their homes and make sure that their property is well maintained around their house and that they have a good defensible space around it, just in case one of these wildfires come through that they’re that they know that they’re protected,” he said. “That they know evacuation plans for themselves and their families, pets, and livestock as well.”