Texas A&M Forest Service responding to grass fire in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest service said it is assisting in response to a grass fire in Hutchinson County. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.
The Forest Services’ tweet below:
