Texas A&M Forest Service responding to grass fire in Hutchinson County

Top Stories

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:
Texas A&M Forest Service

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest service said it is assisting in response to a grass fire in Hutchinson County. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.

The Forest Services’ tweet below:

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss