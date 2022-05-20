AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center (TAMAREC) at Amarillo will host a press conference about the center’s move to West Texas A&M University’s campus.

According to a TAMAREC press release, the event will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25 at the West Texas A&M Old Main building on the second floor in the lobby. TAMAREC said parking should be available in Zone 2 behind the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, A&M AgriLife University, and Elected Officials will be speakers at the conference according to TAMAREC.

For more information on the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at Amarillo will host a press conference, visit here.