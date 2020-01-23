Texas 7th Court of Appeals overturns Spielbauer murder conviction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas 7th Court of Appeals has overturned Jeremy Spielbauer’s 2018 murder conviction of his former wife Robin.

The Court of Appeals overturned the conviction on the basis of the trial court denied challenges to two members of the jury.

Spielbauer was found guilty of the 2014 murder of his ex-wife and was sentenced to life in prison.

The 7th Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for Spielbauer.

This case gained national attention due to the nature of the story.

In 2014, Jeremy’s ex-wife Robin was found murdered and left in a field in west Randall County.

Originally, Katie Phipps was arrested and charged with the murder because Katie’s pink gun was the murder weapon.

Phipps was arrested and jailed for 15 months before cell phone forensics experts ruled her out as a suspect.

After Phipps was released, Spielbauer became a suspect after evidence showed he was near the crime scene at the time of the murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: