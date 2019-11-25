Tascosa high school’s NJROTC celebrates the program’s 50th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tascosa high school’s NJROTC program is celebrating 50 years at the school.

This morning they held a 50th anniversary celebration in the high school auditorium.

Many students who begin in the program and move on to join the Navy actually are able to get a head start on their careers.

Autumn Oakes, Seaman Apprentice Third Class says, “It feels really cool to be new to all of it and still be able to celebrate all the past cadets and the newer ones. It’s amazing.”

Today’s keynote speaker, Rear Admiral Brent Scott, was here to celebrate the 25th anniversary, and says it’s exciting to be back for the celebration of 50 years.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: