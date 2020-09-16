Tascosa High School put on brief lockout earlier this afternoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two students with handguns off school property prompted a brief lockout at Tascosa High School, according to Amarillo ISD.

It happened just after one this afternoon.

AISD said they got a tip about students in a vehicle with a gun.

The district said a Tascosa student and a Palo Duro High School student were arrested with handguns in a nearby parking lot.

An Amarillo High School student was also arrested for tampering with evidence.

AISD said the two arrested with the guns haven’t been attending school this year and that police don’t believe the guns were ever in a school building.

