Take a look: Photos of storm damage near Palo Duro Canyon today

Courtesy of Randall County Sherriff’s Office

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe storms moved through the Canyon/Randall County area today. Here are images near Palo Duro Canyon. No injuries have been reported at this time. Images courtesy of Randall County Sherriff’s Office. Used with permission.

