TABC suspends Zombiez Bar & Grill liquor license for 30 days

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Alcholic Beverage Commission is suspending Zombiez Bar & Grill liquor license for 30 days for violations regarding Executive Order GA-28.

GA-28 was issued by Governor Abbott on June 26, regarding occupancy requirements and minimum safety for reopening bars and restaurants.

Officials say on August 21, the business failed to operate in accordance with those protocols because staff weren’t wearing face coverings and hand sanitizer was not available. Additionally, there were groups larger than ten that were not safely socially distancing.

Zombiez can open back up 30 days after the suspension was signed on August 26.

