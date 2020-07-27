Sunray resident dies in Sherman County after being hit by a vehicle on side of US-287 while changing a tire

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting Lauro Escobar, 35, of Sunray, died Saturday after being hit by a wreck on US 287, 10 miles south of Stratford.

Officials say Escobar was trying to change a flat tire when an unknown vehicle failed to maintain a single lane and hit and killed Escobar.

The driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop at the scene and has not been located at this time.

Anyone that was in the area around this time or has information on this incident are asked to call the Dumas Highway Patrol Office at 806-935-5908.

