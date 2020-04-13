Sunday night fire causes $50,000 in damage to a vacant building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday night, Amarillo Fire responded to a possible structure fire at an abandoned building, located at 508 N. Taylor.

Officials say due to the danger presented by fire conditions and the abandoned status of the deteriorated building, it took seven AFD units to bring the fire under control in 40 minutes. There were no injuries at this incident.

Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The cause was undetermined, however, it was apparent that it was most likely caused by vagrants illegally occupying the building.

Damage to the building was estimated at $50,000.

