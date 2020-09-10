Summer Street Maintenance Program continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Starting on Thursday, Sept. 10, Amarillo’s Summer Street Maintenance Program is scheduled to continue on main roadways throughout the city.

Depending on weather conditions, the program is expected to last through the end of the week.

A map with more information about exact locations impacted by the project can be found here.

Residents in affected areas should be aware of flagmen directing traffic, posted signs relating to construction, and contractor personal and equipment in the work zones. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

The City of Amarillo and its contractor thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience.

For more information or questions concerning this project, please call the City of Amarillo Capital Project Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.

Also for more information, contact the City of Amarillo Communications Manager, Dave Henry, at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

