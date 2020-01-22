Student arrested after online threat against Fannin Middle School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police and Fannin Middle School are aware of the possible threat by a student on social media.
Fannin officials says,
Please know the situation has been resolved and the student who allegedly started the rumor is in police custody. Our school day for students and staff continues as normal. Safety here at Fannin is our top priority, and I want you to know we take all threats seriously. Please help us by talking with your teen about the importance of the “See something, say something” message. It worked, once again today. Thank you for your support of Fannin as we all have the same priority… ensuring our school is a safe, learning environment for students.