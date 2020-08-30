Strong winds blow several train cars over on HWY 60

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, several train cars were blown over on Highway 60 in Carson County due to strong winds Saturday evening.

HWY 60 has been reopened according to DPS, after debris was picked up from the accident.

BNSF is on scene. This is a developing story and KAMR Local 4 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

