State rep pushes to make feminine hygiene products tax-free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Here's a tax break that a lot of women probably won't argue with. A state lawmaker wants to drop the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

At least nine states have now abolished what they call the "tampon tax." Women News 13 spoke with say it's about time New Mexico follows their lead.

They are essentials that cost women a bundle in the long run. But next year, feminine hygiene products could cost a little less.

"I think that would make a huge difference to women everywhere,” said Camilla Allison.

Democratic State Rep. Christine Trujillo of Albuquerque is pitching a bill to make feminine hygiene products tax-free.

The argument: they are not a luxury item.

"I believe that it's an oppressive tax as we currently have it right now, and the reason for that is it's a necessity,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo says her idea for the change came after hearing that women in jail are only allotted a certain amount of hygiene products per month -- and are charged for extras.

"That's just our body, you know, we can't control it,” said Kirsten Nelson.

She also says women living in poverty should not have to make tough decisions on what to spend their money on.

"It's such an obligatory thing to do,” said Trujillo. "They can better use that money for investing in other things, I mean it would just be a trade-off of where they would spend their tax dollars."

Women News 13 spoke to were on board.

"It's an issue you can't really escape because we didn't ask for this, so I think those products should definitely be accessible, like way more accessible than they are now,” said Allison.

The men News 13 spoke to were divided, raising the question of gender fairness.

"If it can be something that can alleviate their pressure of having to afford something that's needed on a monthly basis, then I'm totally for helping individuals out,” said David McKibben.

"If you do it just for females, what are you going to do for the males?” said Leonard Webster. “You have to be responsible for your own self. If you cannot afford to take care of your own self, there are other different programs that should be readily available and should have those resources.”

There is no estimate yet on what that tax break would cost the state in lost revenue.

The 60-day legislative session starts mid-January. If that law is passed, it would go into effect July 1.