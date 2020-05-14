AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Representative Four Price is saying that Walmart will be offering COVID-19 testing at three locations beginning Friday.
His tweet says that testing will be available 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Sign up for testing with the testing lab, eTrue North, at http://doineedacovid19test.com or 800-635-8611.
BREAKING: Walmart will be offering free #COVID19 testing at 3 locations in Amarillo. Testing will begin 5/15 & available M, W, F 7AM–9AM. See graphic for more details. Sign up for testing with the testing lab, eTrue North, at https://t.co/JyCt9q1w3T or 800-635-8611. #txlege pic.twitter.com/5JDDntgqom— Four Price (@FourPriceTX) May 13, 2020
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe
- State Rep. Price: COVID-19 testing provide at three Amarillo Walmarts beginning Friday
- Stand-off in Schleicher County between armed civilian and law enforcement
- Amarillo Police make arrest in February shooting
- Clovis High School football staying active during the pandemic