State Rep. Price: COVID-19 testing provide at three Amarillo Walmarts beginning Friday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Representative Four Price is saying that Walmart will be offering COVID-19 testing at three locations beginning Friday.

His tweet says that testing will be available 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Sign up for testing with the testing lab, eTrue North, at http://doineedacovid19test.com or 800-635-8611.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss