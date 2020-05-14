State Rep. Price: COVID-19 testing provide at three Amarillo Walmarts beginning Friday

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Representative Four Price is saying that Walmart will be offering COVID-19 testing at three locations beginning Friday.

His tweet says that testing will be available 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Sign up for testing with the testing lab, eTrue North, at http://doineedacovid19test.com or 800-635-8611.

BREAKING: Walmart will be offering free #COVID19 testing at 3 locations in Amarillo. Testing will begin 5/15 & available M, W, F 7AM–9AM. See graphic for more details. Sign up for testing with the testing lab, eTrue North, at https://t.co/JyCt9q1w3T or 800-635-8611. #txlege pic.twitter.com/5JDDntgqom — Four Price (@FourPriceTX) May 13, 2020

