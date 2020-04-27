State of Texas reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 22 more positive cases of COVID-19 across the Texas Panhandle.

Texas DSHS reports 20 more patients in Moore County and two more in Hutchinson County.

Moore County now has a total of 272 cases. In Hutchinson County, the new total is 13.

Texas DSHS is also reporting a new death in Dallam County.

Ochiltree General Hospital is reporting 15 new cases since Sunday.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver3
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry13
Dallam811
Deaf Smith252
Donley248
Gray379
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Moore272386
Ochiltree201
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter333644
Quay41
Randall172346
Roberts2
Roosevelt7
Sherman121
Swisher94
Texas73113
Union3
Wheeler5
TOTAL107319227
