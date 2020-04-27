State of Texas reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 22 more positive cases of COVID-19 across the Texas Panhandle.

Texas DSHS reports 20 more patients in Moore County and two more in Hutchinson County.

Moore County now has a total of 272 cases. In Hutchinson County, the new total is 13.

Texas DSHS is also reporting a new death in Dallam County.

Ochiltree General Hospital is reporting 15 new cases since Sunday.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 27, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 3 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 13 – – Dallam 8 1 1 Deaf Smith 25 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 37 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 13 – 2 Moore 272 3 86 Ochiltree 20 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 333 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 172 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 7 – – Sherman 12 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 73 1 13 Union 3 Wheeler 5 TOTAL 1073 19 227

