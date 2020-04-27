State of Texas reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 22 more positive cases of COVID-19 across the Texas Panhandle.
Texas DSHS reports 20 more patients in Moore County and two more in Hutchinson County.
Moore County now has a total of 272 cases. In Hutchinson County, the new total is 13.
Texas DSHS is also reporting a new death in Dallam County.
Ochiltree General Hospital is reporting 15 new cases since Sunday.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 27, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|3
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|13
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|13
|–
|–
|Dallam
|8
|1
|1
|Deaf Smith
|25
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|37
|–
|9
|Hansford
|4
|–
|1
|Hartley
|4
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|13
|–
|2
|Moore
|272
|3
|86
|Ochiltree
|20
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|4
|Potter
|333
|6
|44
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|172
|3
|46
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|7
|–
|–
|Sherman
|12
|–
|1
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|73
|1
|13
|Union
|3
|Wheeler
|5
|TOTAL
|1073
|19
|227
